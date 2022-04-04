StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of CVCO opened at $243.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.02. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $196.46 and a 1 year high of $327.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $2.30. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $431.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,916,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 229,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

