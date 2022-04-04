StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $291.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 463,331 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 180,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 163,907 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

