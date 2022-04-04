StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BIOLASE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,652. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.39. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 62.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BIOLASE will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BIOLASE by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4,346.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 529,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 334.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 67,437 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.