StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. Barnes Group has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $56.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

