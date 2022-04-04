StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

ARCO has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.15.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $777.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.51 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 274,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 211,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 983,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

