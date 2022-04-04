StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup stock opened at $119.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.57. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 61,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

