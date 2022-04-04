StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.20.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $105.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.31. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $72.73 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.50.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.