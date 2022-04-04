Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, SEB Equities started coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.78.

STLFF opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. Stillfront Group AB has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

