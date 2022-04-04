Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on POSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.80.

Poshmark stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $940.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.31. Poshmark has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $52.39.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. Poshmark’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,205,501.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,343 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Poshmark in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the third quarter worth $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

