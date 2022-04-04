Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STER. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Shares of STER traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 315,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sterling Check by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

