STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.83.
STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,469. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of STERIS stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $246.25. 467,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,563. STERIS has a one year low of $188.10 and a one year high of $249.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 0.64.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.
About STERIS (Get Rating)
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
