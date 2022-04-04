Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.20.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $276.91 million, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.64. Stereotaxis has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 30.70% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stereotaxis will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 20.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 10.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 299,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stereotaxis (STXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.