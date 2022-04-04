Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STZHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of STZHF opened at $41.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

