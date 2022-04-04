Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 984 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $25.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

