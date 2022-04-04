Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,208 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Amphenol by 798.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $75.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.00. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

