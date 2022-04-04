Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $123.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day moving average is $114.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

