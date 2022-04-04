Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in APA by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.97.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $42.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

