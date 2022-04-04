Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TTWO stock opened at $151.88 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.54 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.62.
Several research firms recently commented on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.
About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.