Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $454.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $417.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $322.90 and a one year high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

