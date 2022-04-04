StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StealthGas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get StealthGas alerts:

NASDAQ:GASS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,432. The company has a market cap of $90.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile (Get Rating)

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.