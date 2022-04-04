State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 60 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $26,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in AutoZone by 3.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 2.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 5.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,057.21.

AZO stock opened at $1,974.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,937.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,892.82. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,367.96 and a one year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,171. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.