State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 281 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of MSCI worth $29,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MSCI by 293.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $610.57.

MSCI stock opened at $516.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.24. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.97 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 0.99.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

