State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,392 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,152,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 122.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM opened at $385.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.64 and its 200-day moving average is $393.54. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.69 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

