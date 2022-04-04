State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $27,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $154.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.26.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

