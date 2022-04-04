State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,874 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $15,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $144,451,000 after buying an additional 403,625 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,094 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 791 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $198.20 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,391 shares of company stock worth $24,020,700. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Argus upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

