State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Generac worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $301.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.41.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

