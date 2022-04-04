State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $30.27 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $30,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $131.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $125.48 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

