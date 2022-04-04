State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.67 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $14,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Bank of The West increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $103.34 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

