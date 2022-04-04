State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $13,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after buying an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11,331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after buying an additional 390,950 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,042,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $58,220,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URI opened at $354.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.59 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.69.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

