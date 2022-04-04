State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $24,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.77.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $118.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,500. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.