State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 101,173 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,173 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.21% of Kimco Realty worth $31,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $24.79 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.