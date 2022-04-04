State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,039 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 24.1% in the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in First Solar by 8.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in First Solar by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in First Solar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,301 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $92,969.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,492 shares of company stock worth $648,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of FSLR opened at $84.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.09. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

