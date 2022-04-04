State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Shares of EXP opened at $125.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

