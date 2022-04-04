State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,772,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,419,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 578.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $66.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,354,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $1,300,707.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 661,314 shares of company stock worth $46,135,865. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

