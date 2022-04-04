State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $119.02 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

