State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 265.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $71.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.99.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EHC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

