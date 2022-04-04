State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

NYSE:CFR opened at $139.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.48.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 44.38%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.