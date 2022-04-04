Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

STWD stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.49%.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

