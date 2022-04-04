Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.74 and last traded at $29.76. Approximately 7,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,798,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBLK. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.54%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 539,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after buying an additional 418,358 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 287,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 180,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

