St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Given New GBX 1,750 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,900 ($24.89) to GBX 1,750 ($22.92) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s current price.

STJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,765 ($23.12) to GBX 1,767 ($23.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($21.09) to GBX 1,680 ($22.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.27) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,626.33 ($21.30).

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,440.50 ($18.87) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,445.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,539.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 27.40. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.83).

In other news, insider Andrew Croft bought 134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($19.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,961.76 ($2,569.77). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.77), for a total transaction of £380,441.60 ($498,351.59).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

