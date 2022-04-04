SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of FLOW opened at $86.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW ( NYSE:FLOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at $33,117,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth about $1,534,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,969,000 after acquiring an additional 132,266 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,912,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,054,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

