Sprinklr (CXM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect Sprinklr to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $12.00 on Monday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 111,597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Sprinklr by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 442,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 105,776 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $1,530,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 94,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 466.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 87,710 shares during the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CXM. KeyCorp downgraded Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

