Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:SRLP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,659. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.4338 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is -71.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprague Resources by 295.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Sprague Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

