Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $243.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.04. The stock had a trading volume of 48,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.80. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $118.20 and a 52-week high of $305.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of -122.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

