Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $185.00 at UBS Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPOT. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.21.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $153.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of -122.96 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $118.20 and a 52-week high of $305.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.80.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 62.9% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

