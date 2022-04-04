Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SRAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

