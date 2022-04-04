Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.
SRAD stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $28.22.
About Sportradar Group (Get Rating)
Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.
