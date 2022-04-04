Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $232.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.54.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

