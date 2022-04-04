SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,698 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.68. 183,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,746. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

