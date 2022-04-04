SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of SPTN opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

